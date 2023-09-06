Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, the Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) and a prominent security expert, has emphasized that the nation faces threats of tribal wars and ungoverned spaces than military coups.

Dr. Antwi-Danso made these remarks during an interview with Etsey Atisu on 'The Lowdown', a GhanaWeb TV program, where he shared his insights on the current state of Ghana's security in light of recent coup attempts in the West African region.

While acknowledging that Ghana currently enjoys relative stability due to functional institutions and democratic processes, Dr. Antwi-Danso urged vigilance against potential internal security challenges.

"We are only safe because there is a semblance of the ballot to the next ballot. There is also a semblance of participation because of the way we do things; there’s a semblance of institutional presence – institutions of state are working in Ghana.

“These are some of the things that are saving Ghana and making Ghana safe from coups," Dr. Antwi-Danso explained.

However, he emphasized the need to monitor and address issues such as tribal feuds and wars in neighboring regions.

Dr. Antwi-Danso singled out Bawku, a town in northeastern Ghana, as an area of particular concern.

He said, “But there are several other things we need to watch out for: Incessant feuds like tribal feuds and wars around us; we should be very careful about that.

“And again, ungoverned spaces – spaces where government is not felt. Dollar Power is one such place. Bawku and other areas where there are feuds, I fear that as insecurity in the state, rather than coups.”

Drawing parallels with Mali's situation, he explained, "Because, the Bawku situation for example, can invite terrorists. In fact, Mali started off this way, with internecine feuds among the tribes.

“And they invited Al Qaeda, then later on, other groups also invited ISIS, and they have formed what is called ISWAP (ISIS in West African Province).

“So, if we don’t take care, one of the Bawku factions can invite any of the jihadists to come and help them. I’m more afraid about this than a coup in Ghana."