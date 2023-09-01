ModernGhana logo
Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang commiserates with family of the late Madam Araba Tagoe

By Kweku Sam II Contributor
Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on 31st August 2023 paid a visit to the family of late Madam Araba Tagoe, until her passing, a member of the National Executive Committee.

She went to console them on their loss and expressed the condolences of the NDC fraternity and that of former President John Dramani Mahama.

A book of condolences was later signed by Prof Naana and her delegation.

She also donated 20 boxes of bottled water to the family.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was joined by Hon George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan MP for Cape Coast South, Hon Kwamina Minta Nyarku MP for Cape Coast North, Deputy Regional Women Organiser Madam Janet Quansah, Mr Elvis Korankye-Taylor and Mr Kwesi Walker Cape Coast South and North Chairmen respectively.

Aunty Sarah Kissi, a stalwart of the party, Mrs Emma Ehun-Armah, some Constituency and Branch executives and members of NDC were in attendance.

Mr Thomas Hughes who was Cape Coast South parliamentary aspirant and son to Madam Araba Tagoe received the delegation with his family head.

The family expressed appreciation to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and her delegation for the visit.

