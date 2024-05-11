Akufo-Addo reveals reason Kumasi Airport was renamed Prempeh I International Airport

ModernGhana logo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given his reason behind renaming the Kumasi Airport Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport during its commissioning ceremony yesterday.

He explained that the airport's new designation pays homage to Asantehene Nana Agyeman Prempeh I for his profound impact on shaping the destiny and future of the Ashanti people.

"The decision I made to rename Kumasi Airport after the 14th Asantehene was not a difficult one to make.

"One of Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I’s most notable achievements was his efforts to modernise and centralise the administration of the Asante kingdom, introduce reforms to the traditional governing structures, establishing a more centralised system of authority and strengthening the power of the Asantehene and his council of chiefs," he elaborated.

The President continued, underscoring how Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I revolutionized governance and bolstered the kingdom's capacity to confront external threats and internal issues. His leadership also facilitated territorial expansion, incorporating additional communities under Ashanti rule and influence.

“Overall, Otumfuo Nana Agyeman Prempeh I’s leadership during tumultuous period in Ashanti history helped to reinforce the foundations of the resilience and endurance of the kingdom. It also marked a period of Ashanti resistance led by him and the celebrated Ejisu Hemaa, Yaa Asantewaa to fight colonial annexation of Ashanti,” the President emphasized.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that renaming the airport symbolizes his government's profound reverence for Ghana's traditional institutions.

He also alluded to the renowned Sagrenti War between the Ashanti and the British, which led to Prempeh I's exile.

The President noted that the current airport premises once served as Prempeh I's final residence in Kumasi. In light of this historical significance, he directed the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to preserve the premises as a historic site.

"Prempeh I is revered as a symbol of Ashanti pride, independence, and sovereignty, and today, through this ceremony, we are paying tribute to his legacy," he concluded.

