ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.05.2024 Education

Ghana’s secondary education ranking misrepresented – Education Ministry

Ghanas secondary education ranking misrepresented – Education Ministry
11.05.2024 LISTEN

Ministry of Education (MoE) has refuted claims that Ghana’s secondary education is 137th out of 167 countries, describing it as misleading.

This rebuttal follows a report that placed Ghana’s secondary education at the 137th position out of 167 countries, according to the Legatum Prosperity Index.

In a statement sighted by Citi News on Saturday, the MoE clarified that “The Legatum Prosperity Index is a comprehensive framework designed to evaluate countries based on their efforts to enhance residents’ well-being, encompassing both economic and social dimensions. While it assesses nations across 12 key pillars of prosperity, secondary education is not part of its metric.”

The MoE explained that the Index takes into account factors such as economic quality, governance, social capital, investment environment, enterprise conditions, infrastructure, market access, living conditions, health, and education at various levels.

“Therefore, the assertion that Ghana’s secondary education was ranked 137th out of 167 countries within this framework is inaccurate and misleading. The most recent report, from 2023, positions Ghana at 98th out of 176 countries, showcasing a significant improvement from its 2013 ranking of 101,” it added.

The MoE emphasised that, contrary to the misleading report, Ghana’s overall prosperity has been on an upward trajectory, indicating positive advancements across multiple sectors, including education.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

8 hours ago

Ken Kuranchie ditches NPP to run as parliamentary candidate Ken Kuranchie ditches NPP to run as parliamentary candidate

8 hours ago

Be pragmatic in your operations – Franklin Cudjoe to EC Be pragmatic in your operations – Franklin Cudjoe to EC

8 hours ago

AR: Man arrested for assaulting staff of Ghana Water Company A/R: Man arrested for assaulting staff of Ghana Water Company

8 hours ago

Adae Kese: Roads to Manhyia Palace to be blocked on May 12 Adae Kese: Roads to Manhyia Palace to be blocked on May 12

8 hours ago

Bagbin recalls Parliament to sit on May 17 Bagbin recalls Parliament to sit on May 17

8 hours ago

Well address concerns of illegal MoMo charges – BoG to Ghanaians We’ll address concerns of illegal MoMo charges – BoG to Ghanaians

8 hours ago

BOG spent over GH1.62billion on 2203 employees in 2022 – Togbe Afede XIV BOG spent over GH₵1.62billion on 2203 employees in 2022 – Togbe Afede XIV

8 hours ago

I want government to support my dance school – Afronitaaa I want government to support my dance school – Afronitaaa

8 hours ago

BoG requires drastic restructuring for efficiency – Togbe Afede XIV BoG requires drastic restructuring for efficiency – Togbe Afede XIV

8 hours ago

Deputy AG justifies Presidencys decision not to release full KPMG report on SML-GRA deal Deputy AG justifies Presidency’s decision not to release full KPMG report on SML...

Just in....
body-container-line