KNUST student group saves Aveme Beme borehole from collapse

Water is life and communities without potable water poses a serious health implications to the lives of residents in such communities. This was the situation of Aveme Beme, in North Dayi District of the Volta Region, where a borehole constructed some thirty three years ago was nearly abandoned due to technical faults, resulting in lack of safe drinking water for the community.

To rescue the quite catastrophic situation, three MSc Development and Management students, namely Nana Kwabena Addo, Constant Titus Amentor and Prince Makafui Nanewortor took up this Philantropic Initiative as part of their Social Entrepreneurship and Philantropy Project, decided to rehabilitate the borehole by getting a technician and buying all the parts needed to get the job done.

In a communicaque released by the leader of the group and made available to modernghana.com, Nana Kwabena Addo stated that, “the project began with a thorough needs assessment , where a team identified the dire need for clean and reliable water sources in the community. This led to the idea of rehabilitating an existing borehole to provide safe drinking water to the residents of Aveme Beme."

Nana Kwabena Addo further stated, “we believe this is in line with achieving SDG Goal 6-“Clean water and sanitation." The team raised funds through the help of crowdfunding campaigns and sponsorships from individuals and their personal funds to complete the project.

The team collaborated with the North Dayi District to rehabilitate the borehole through the expertise of the Assembly’s water engineer.The sustainability of the project was ensured through diverse ways. In line with this, proper monitoring and evaluation mechanisms were put in place by the team.

A water management team for the community was constituted and trained in order to manage the affairs of the borehole. Regular check-ins with the community and maintenance of the borehole are key components of their long-term plan.The active participation of community members was pivotal to the success of the borehole rehabilitation project.

The team worked closely with the traditional council, Assembly Member and residents of Aveme Beme, involving them in every step of the process from planning to implementation. This not only ensured that the project met the needs of the community, but also promoted ownership of the borehole and secure its sustainability in the long term.

The students believe access to clean and safe drinking water is essential for the health and well-being of any community and that, the water project will improve the quality of life for the residents of Aveme Beme.

The residents expressed delight after the project was completed and thanked the student group for such a wonderful show of generosity.