ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

COCOBOD CEO must be investigated vigorously for accumulated losses – Kojo Bonsu

Headlines Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsuleft and Joseph Boahen Aidoo, COCOBOD CEO
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu[left] and Joseph Boahen Aidoo, COCOBOD CEO

Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu has called for Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) CEO Joseph Boahen Aidoo to be vigorously investigated over the Board's reported accumulated losses.

In a social media post on Tuesday, August 29, Mr. Bonsu described the losses as "intriguing" for an organization like COCOBOD under the leadership of Joseph Boahen Aidoo.

He said the CEO must be probed to uncover the rot under his leadership.

"It's quite intriguing why an institution like COCOBOD is said to have run into serious financial crisis, heading to a complete defunct. The CEO must therefore be investigated vigorously to bring the entire nation up to speed with the happenings at COCOBOD," Kojo Bonsu stated.

Reports indicate Ghana risks losing its key foreign exchange crop, cocoa due to factors such as galamsey, accumulated debts and expansions by other producers.

The Ghana Cocoa Board, which oversees production and exports, is allegedly struggling with huge annual deficits.

The IMF identified COCOBOD's deficits as a threat, noting that they stemmed from high bill rollover costs, elevated purchase prices for farmers and increased quasi-fiscal activities.

In January, COCOBOD defaulted on GH¢940.42 million in securities maturities, rolling over outstanding debts instead.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Leaked Tape: Three 'coup' Police officers to face committee on Thursday
29.08.2023 | Headlines
Bawumia won NPP Super Delegates election because he was able to pay money – Dr. Amoako Baah
29.08.2023 | Headlines
‘Live within your means, cut the waste by reducing gov’t size’ — Kwabena Agyepong to Akufo-Addo
29.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Algerian defence minister Khaled Nezzar, photographed here during a 2016 press conference in Algiers,has been indicted in Switzerland. By Ryad KRAMDI AFPFile Algerian ex-minister indicted by Swiss over civil war 'torture'

2 hours ago

Even one allegation is bad enough to destroy you; investigate allegations' —Dr. Asah Asante warns NPP leadership ‘Even one allegation is bad enough to destroy you; investigate allegations' — Dr...

2 hours ago

Resistance to Agyapa Deal Came from both Parliament and the OSP, Not Just CSOs Resistance to Agyapa Deal Came from both Parliament and the OSP, Not Just CSOs

2 hours ago

Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsuleft and Joseph Boahen Aidoo, COCOBOD CEO COCOBOD CEO must be investigated vigorously for accumulated losses – Kojo Bonsu

3 hours ago

GRA closes 10 shops, hands over tax defaulters to CID for investigation GRA closes 10 shops, hands over tax defaulters to CID for investigation

3 hours ago

Four officers of Quick Credit fined for allegedly harming security officer Four officers of Quick Credit fined for allegedly harming security officer

3 hours ago

Leaked Tape: Three 'coup' Police officers to face committee on Thursday Leaked Tape: Three 'coup' Police officers to face committee on Thursday

3 hours ago

CR: Eight mourners die in accident at Gomoa Potsin C/R: Eight mourners die in accident at Gomoa Potsin

3 hours ago

Sherry Ayittey to be buried November 10 Sherry Ayittey to be buried November 10

7 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Must Listen to this Voice of Reason and Fire Ken Ofori-Atta President Akufo-Addo Must Listen to this Voice of Reason and Fire Ken Ofori-Atta

Just in....
body-container-line