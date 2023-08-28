ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo launches Phase II of PFJ programme to transform agriculture in Ghana

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, August 28, launched Phase II of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Programme at the University of Development Studies, Tamale.

Launching the programme at a colourful event, the President stressed that phase two of the PFJ Programme is a five-year master plan for the transformation of agriculture in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo said the objective of phase II of the project is to transform and modernise Ghana’s agriculture through the development of a selected commodity value chain, with active private sector participation.

The five key elements of the second phase of the PFJ Programme that will catalyse the modernisation and transformation of Ghana’s agriculture include an input credit system that provides farmers with access to inputs such are as- seeds fertilizers and pesticides; high-quality inputs and other support services for improving productivity and yields; and storage infrastructure and logistic hub to improve storage and distribution of produce and reduce postharvest losses.

The others are off-taker arrangements/commodity trading to improve farmer access to markets, and guarantee fair prices for their crops; and a digitised platform for management, monitoring and coordination to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the programme.

While in Tamale for the launch of Phase II of PFJ, President Akufo-Addo also paid a working visit to the newly constructed Tamale International Airport.

The Airport was commissioned last week by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The work undertaken at the airport includes the construction of a modular airport terminal building of approximately 5,000 square metres, which is expandable in the future; construction of a Hajj facility of approximately 1,000m2; construction of a single carriageway access road; construction of landside and airside infrastructure adapted to the terminal size; and construction of water, power and sewerage infrastructure deemed necessary for normal operations.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
ModernGhana Links
