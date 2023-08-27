Ga Mashie Homowo: Nii Doku III leads Gbese Mantse to sprinkle 'Kpokpoi'

The head of the family of Gbese Sonmeena, Nii Doku III has performed his first traditional rites by leading the Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II in a procession to perform the Homowo rites.

The Gbese Sonmeena family as warriors are traditionally mandated to lead the procession for the Gbese Mantse to sprinkle Kpokpoi, the traditional food for the Homowo celebration.

The festival which was characterised by traditional rites, merry-making, drumming and dancing showcased the rich cultural display of the Ga people with a procession starting from Ussher Fort in James Town, a traditional starting point for the "Kpokpoi".

Nii Doku III led the Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte to visit ancestral royal homes to perform the customary rites of dishing the meal with elders, dignitaries and the community.

He revealed that tradition demands that the family of Gbese Sonmeena lead the Gbese Mantse to sprinkle Kpokpoi, the traditional food for the Homowo celebration a role they have played for decades.

According to him, the Gbese Mantse is the first to sprinkle the Kpokpoi before any other Chief in Ga Mashie. This among many others he said are laid down traditional procedures that have been there for ages.

He commended all stakeholders for their roles in making this year's Homowo festival peaceful and incident-free.

He used the occasion to advise family members to forge ahead in unity at all times and warned the youth to stay away from fomenting troubles as well as avoid hard drugs and rather focus on productive activities.

Nii Doku III urged fellow philanthropists within the GaDangme areas to support the education of their people adding that education has been a major tool for development.

He stressed that investing in the education of the people is necessary to address the challenges confronting the GaDangme communities.

He further advised the youth who are starting businesses to consider going into partnership to build solid and sustainable businesses together.

He said the time has come for the youth within the GaDangme communities to have a platform where they could come out as partners in establishing lasting businesses that could stand the test of time.

He called on already established entrepreneurs to also consider partnership with the youth adding that, the youth could do better and run their own businesses to enable the GaDangme people have many entrepreneurs which according to him will change the narrative of Ga communities.

In a brief history of his grandfather Asafoatse Nertey Christopher, Nii Doku III stated that Asafoatse Nertey Christopher was the Asafoatse of the GaDangmes and a leading warrior during the Katamanso war.

He added that the Gbese Sonmenaa family has over the years produced Asafoatsemai for GaDangmes and had led them to battles including the Katamanso war. He has been part of those who kept and serviced weapons that were used during wars.

He stated emphatically that he has the GaDangbe at heart and will use his current leadership position and influence to help change the bad perception of his people.

He called on all Chiefs in the GaDangbe communities to forge ahead in unity so as to not only safeguard and retrieve Ga lands that have been encroached on but to bring the youth together and empower them to be more useful.