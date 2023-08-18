ModernGhana logo
Addressing Concerns Regarding EC's Limited Voter Registration Exercise

By Ballot Education Project
The Ballot Education Project is deeply concerned about the recent decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a limited registration exercise for the upcoming District Assembly Elections exclusively at the District Offices, rather than in the Electoral Areas. This decision has raised valid concerns among citizens, particularly regarding accessibility and inclusivity.

Our organization believes in the importance of ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process that encourages maximum participation from all eligible citizens. The decision to hold the registration exercise only at District Offices places an undue burden on individuals, especially those from remote areas, who now have to travel to the district capital to have their names added to the voter register.

Furthermore, the requirement for individuals without valid identification documents to arrange for two family members to vouch for them raises financial and logistical barriers, potentially excluding a significant portion of the population from participating in the democratic process.

The Ballot Education Project acknowledges the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral system and respects the autonomy of the Electoral Commission. However, we urge the EC to reconsider this decision in light of the potential negative impact it may have on voter participation and inclusivity.

We call upon the EC to explore alternative solutions that prioritize accessibility and inclusivity, such as setting up registration centers in Electoral Areas to facilitate the registration process for all eligible citizens. This approach would ensure that our democracy remains vibrant and representative, allowing individuals from all walks of life to exercise their right to vote without unnecessary obstacles.

In the spirit of promoting a healthy democratic environment, we encourage open dialogue between stakeholders, including civil society organizations, political parties, and the Electoral Commission, to address these concerns and find a solution that upholds the principles of fairness and inclusivity.

The Ballot Education Project remains committed to promoting voter education, civic engagement, and transparent electoral processes. We believe that together, we can work towards a stronger and more inclusive democracy for the benefit of all citizens.

Signed:
Albert Kweku Simpson
Director of Communication
Ballot Education Project.
Tel:0242508169

