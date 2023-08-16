ModernGhana logo
My mother died when Hon. Collins Dauda’s brother threatened to kill me – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, has spoken out about the death of his mother, who he believes died as a result of the threats made against him by the brother of an opposition politician.

Agyapong, who is the current Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, said that his mother was unable to cope with the insults and threats that he had been receiving since he entered politics.

He said that she had pleaded with him to stop politics on several occasions, but he had refused.

“My mother died because of threats on me,” Agyapong said.

“When Hon. Collins Dauda’s brother threatened to kill me, my mother couldn’t take it. She died on the 13th of November. During the week she died, I visited her, and she was pleading with me to stop politics, and she said: Kwame you’ll kill me. That was Thursday, on Friday, I left for Kumasi and while returning to Accra on Sunday afternoon, I got the bad news that my mother had died. And I was told she was saying my heart, my heart and Kwame you will kill me.”

Agyapong said that he is still grieving the loss of his mother, but he is determined to continue fighting for what he believes in.

He said that he will not be intimidated by the threats that have been made against him, and he will continue to speak out against ills in society and seeks the welfare of ordinary citizens.

