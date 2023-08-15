ModernGhana logo
Tension in Jacobu as Police reportedly gun down two miners

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Police at Jacobu have reportedly gunned down two suspected small scale miner at Fiankoma, a mining community near Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

The two suspects, Abu Amoateng Clinton, 23, a peasant farmer and a small scale miner, Francis, 24, also a small-scale miner according to report, were gunned down after trying to escape from the police during an inspection at their hide out over the weekend.

Some residents in the area who unanimously spoke to this reporter on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, revealed that police upon intelligence arrested three suspects for allegedly plotting to attack a mining site in the area.

"The three were arrested on a motorcycle en route to Fiankoma and upon a thorough search by police, some live ammunition was found on them, they were sent to custody for further investigations.

"Police upon interrogation sent two main suspects to a hideout they claimed to have hidden their guns. While on their way, the suspects reportedly jumped out of the vehicle in an attempt to escape, police however fired some gunshots at them leading to their death," a source in the community resident revealed.

Meanwhile, Mr Abu Reggan, a senior brother of one of the deceased Abu Clinton has denied his brother was an armed robber.

He added that the family suspects the police to have killed the two without any provocation.

He added that explanations given to the family by police were not convincing.

The family has called on the IGP Dr Goerge Akuffo Dampare to investigate the matter and find out how police killed their son.

