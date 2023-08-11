ModernGhana logo
Mrs Gifty Oware-Mensah launches campaign for GFA Women’s Executive Representative

Mrs Gifty Oware-Mensah has launched her campaign to contest for the Ghana Football Association’s Women’s Executive Council Representative.

Having filed her nomination a few days ago, Oware-Mensah made her intentions official on Thursday, August 10, as she launched her campaign and submitted her forms at the GFA Secretariat.

The football administrator who doubles as the Bankroller of Ghana Women’s Premier League side Berry Ladies, launched her campaign at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel before proceeding to the GFA Secretariat.

Speaking during her campaign launch, she said: "I will advocate for the creation of more football academies and grassroots competitions across Ghana to develop and showcase female talent from a young age.

”As a woman on the GFA Executive Council, I will champion female leadership within football and inspire more women to get involved at all levels, from playing to coaching to administration.

“Together, let us embark on a journey to elevate women’s football to unprecedented heights. I promise to be a vocal advocate, an attentive listener, and a proactive leader on the GFA Executive Council, advocating for the rights and aspirations of our remarkable female footballers.”

According to her, she has six policies in mind for women’s football which will focus on the grassroots, talent identification, marketing and sponsorship, national teams, league development and education.

Oware-Mensah’s involvement in the women’s game has been on the rise for the past years and has also contributed her quota to ensuring some of the women’s female national teams get the needed support they desire.

She made donations to both the Black Princesses and Black Queens ahead of the WAFU B U-20 Girl’s Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers respectively.

She was also nominated as the CEO of the Year during the 2023 edition of the Ghana Football Awards in June.

The GFA’s Elective Congress has been scheduled for September 27, in Tamale.

