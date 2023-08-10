ModernGhana logo
Council of State's approval of the nomination of NPP activists as Deputy Electoral Commissioners ill-conceived and dangerous to Ghana's democracy

The Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF- Ghana) has become aware of a letter in circulation believed to be emanating from the Council of State purported to be its response to concerns brought to the Council by the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the appointment of two known activists of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) including Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani respectively.

We consider the content of the said letter pedestrian and a joke. In fact, the most piercing and annoying part of the Council's letter to the public has to do with their reference to studying the Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) of the said politically exposed personalities and recommended same to the President for appointment.

Such jaundiced and shameful position ignorantly advanced by the Council on such a delicate issue bothering on the survival of Ghana's democracy must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

If the Council has any respect for the democracy which brought it into being, and the special mandate it has to serve under Article 70(2) of 1992 Constitution, it would have spared Ghanaians such a compromised and irritating response.

It's important to put on record that the ill-conceived advise by the Council of State to the President of the Republic, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on the appointment of known NPP activists dangerous to our young democracy.

In the spirit of protecting Ghana's fledging democracy, CFF-Ghana is by this release demanding an immediate resignation of Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani from office as Deputy Commissioners of the EC to help in rebuilding public confidence to win the trust of all political stakeholders in Ghana and beyond.

Richard Kasu
Communications Directorate, CFF-GHANA.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region CorrespondentPage: EvansAttahAkangla

