2023 BECE: Over 3,000 candidates sit in Ho Municipality

The 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) kicked off in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region with 3,571 candidates sitting for the examinations across ten centers.

This figure is made up of 1,749 boys and 1,822 girls.

A total of 101 schools made up of 75 public and 26 private schools are partaking in the exam.

A source from the Municipal Education Office disclosed that there is one special candidate sitting for the exam.

In a statement, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ho, Hon. Divine Richard Komla Bosson sent his best wishes to the candidates in the Municipality and the country as a whole.

The statement urged the candidates to put in their best to enable them enjoy the Free Senior High School program aimed at giving each Ghanaian child equal access to quality education regardless of their socio-economic background.

Hon. Bosson assured the candidates of the support of the municipality noting that their success is a collective success to the Municipality.

"The entire community stand behind them in every step of the way as their success is our collective success. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact they will have on society as educated and responsible citizens.

"The Municipality looks forward to celebrating their achievement in the near future," he stated.