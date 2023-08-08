ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023 BECE: Over 3,000 candidates sit in Ho Municipality

By Evans Attah Akangla || Contributer
Education 2023 BECE: Over 3,000 candidates sit in Ho Municipality
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) kicked off in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region with 3,571 candidates sitting for the examinations across ten centers.

This figure is made up of 1,749 boys and 1,822 girls.

A total of 101 schools made up of 75 public and 26 private schools are partaking in the exam.

A source from the Municipal Education Office disclosed that there is one special candidate sitting for the exam.

In a statement, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ho, Hon. Divine Richard Komla Bosson sent his best wishes to the candidates in the Municipality and the country as a whole.

The statement urged the candidates to put in their best to enable them enjoy the Free Senior High School program aimed at giving each Ghanaian child equal access to quality education regardless of their socio-economic background.

Hon. Bosson assured the candidates of the support of the municipality noting that their success is a collective success to the Municipality.

"The entire community stand behind them in every step of the way as their success is our collective success. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact they will have on society as educated and responsible citizens.

"The Municipality looks forward to celebrating their achievement in the near future," he stated.

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

You have 21 days to resign for recklessly mismanaging BoG or we'll drive you out — Minority tells 'inept,' 'callous', 'money printer' Ernest Addison You have 21 days to resign for recklessly mismanaging BoG or we'll drive you out...

15 minutes ago

We thank you for honouring us while alive – Sponsors of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill We thank you for honouring us while alive – Sponsors of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

25 minutes ago

Nothing will stop us from passing anti-LGBTQ+ Bill — Bagbin reassure Ghanaians Nothing will stop us from passing anti-LGBTQ+ Bill — Bagbin reassure Ghanaians

46 minutes ago

Musatapha Hameed and Mohammed Bantima Samba NPP Chairman Samba stops protest against NPA boss Mustapha Hamid

2 hours ago

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, Presidential stafferleft and Sarfo Kantanka Akofena, CEO of Kantanka Group Owners of Kantanka Automobile don’t even drive their cars – Presidential staffer

2 hours ago

New on WhatsApp - Screen Share Landscape Mode on Video Calls New on WhatsApp - Screen Share & Landscape Mode on Video Calls

2 hours ago

Tamale: Vehicle of Savannah regional fisheries commission Director snatched at gunpoint Tamale: Vehicle of Savannah regional fisheries commission Director snatched at g...

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaahs saga: Five remanded; two lactating mothers granted GH2million bail Cecilia Dapaah’s saga: Five remanded; two lactating mothers granted GH¢2million ...

2 hours ago

Report vendors who cook with unwholesome ingredients – AMA to the public Report vendors who cook with unwholesome ingredients – AMA to the public

2 hours ago

NPP race: He'll win, if you like let's bet — Ejisu paramount chief endorses Alan Kyerematen NPP race: He'll win, if you like let's bet — Ejisu paramount chief endorses Alan...

Just in....
body-container-line