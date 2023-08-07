V/R: Silver Youth Club calls for formation of reading clubs in Kpetoe

The Silver Youth Club has called for the formation of several reading and learning clubs in the Kpetoe township to inspire reading and learning among pupils in the town.

This, according to the group, will bring competition among students to inspire them to do more.

At a handing over ceremony of a library with a 26-seater computer laboratory to the Ghana Library Authority at Kpetoe, on Friday, 28th July, 2023, the President of the association, Mr. William Sokpoli, advocated the formation of such groups onto the management of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other stakeholders in education to form reading and learning clubs in the Kpetoe town to improve on education.

According to him, it has become so necessary to get every child educated for societal development.

"We did not have this opportunity where you can go to a library to read books, so, we don't want our children to go through what we went through when were schooling. We believe that everyone can make in life if given the necessary platform, so we want the best for our children especially climbing high the educational ladder. When we educate our kids, they will have the knowledge to initiate developmental projects for the growth of the community," he said.

He added further that though there are other pressing needs of the town, they have realized there are many important opportunities in reading.

Emphasising the importance of libraries in every town, the Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Bright Ofori, urged communities to ensure the construction of such facilities in their localities to encourage pupils to do more in schools and also complement government efforts in the education sector.

He said the library will serve schools in the entire Kpetoe town.

He added that payment of utility bills i.e. water and electricity among others are challenges confronting the GLA.

Some students who spoke to the media about the commissioning and handing over, shared joy and expressed hope that the facility will impact positively their education

The library was built by the Silver Youth Club for the community as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.