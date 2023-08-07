V/R: Klefe Paramount Chief calls on Ghanaians to protect cultural heritage not Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter

The Paramount Chief of Klefe Traditional Area, Togbe Koku Dzaga XI, has called on Ghanaians to value and protect our cultural heritage, norms and history for future generations and not social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Klefe Yam Festival/Zendo Glimetsoza at Klefe on Sunday, July 30, 2023, on the theme: "Accelerating Development in our Communities: Leveraging Cultural Heritage for Tourism, Education and Development," Togbe urged residents to familiarize themselves with the cultural heritage.

He said "today many of you don't know about some of our local drums and dance. Our culture is dying slowly due to social media. Today many of our children don't know their grandparents' names let alone their great-grandfathers. We must go back to our good olden days to pick what belongs to us, who we are, and our good cultural heritage norms. Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter can not tell us our identities."

Togbe emphasized that there is a need for all parents to always endeavor to train their children with an element deeply rooted in culture.

He bemoaned situations where some children cannot easily speak their home languages but pride themselves for speaking other tribes languages.

On his part, the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, called for unity, peace and love ahead of the celebrations.

He said a lot can be achieved when there is unity, peace and love among residents. "There is strength in unity and once we are united we will stand firm and build our community," he stressed.

As a native of Klefe, he urged residents not to relent in their efforts to support self-help initiatives, making reference to the Klefe Technical Institute which he said has now been absorbed by the government and needs more infrastructure development.

The Chairman of the 2023 Festival Planning Committee, Mr Evans Kwame Buami, said the festival is in aid of the Klefe Technical Institute.

He said that government has absorbed the school and begun posting students however, there is a need for more infrastructure development.

He said hostel, classroom blocks among other infrastructure developments are needed to accommodate more students in the coming academic years.

He revealed the committee has targeted not less than GHS1million to be raised from the festival towards the school infrastructure projects before any other stakeholder support comes.

The festival which is slated for October 28 2023, is expected to be graced by the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.