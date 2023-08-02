ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Narrow escape from death as mini bus trapped by boxes of sardines at Anloga Junction

General News The accident scene
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The accident scene

A mini bus was trapped by boxes of sardines at Anloga Junction in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on Sunday evening.

This was after a Burkina Faso-bound cargo truck, which was fully loaded with boxes of sardines, suddenly fell on its side at about 5pm.

The truck, which was coming from the Accra direction, was reported to be negotiating a curve at Anloga Junction to join the Aboabo road when it fell and trapped the mini bus.

Even though the accident looked very dangerous and scary initially, no human casualties were recorded.

“On reaching Anloga Junction, Kumasi, and in the process of negotiating the curve towards Aboabo road around 5pm, the said vehicle fell together with the goods in the middle of the road.

“Nissan urvan mini bus no. GR 3327-21, driven by Bright Amaniampong, got trapped under the boxes of Famrite Sardines. The aforementioned vehicle together with some of the goods got damaged, however, no casualty was recorded,” a police report said.

It added that the main Anloga Junction to Kumasi Aboabo road was temporarily blocked before the damaged cars were towed.

The suspected truck driver was immediately detained by the police, whilst the accident truck was also impounded.

-DGN online

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

AP - Sue Ogrocki Trump indicted over attempts to overturn 2020 election results

26 minutes ago

French and other European citizens at Niamey's Diori Hamani International Airport on Wednesday, where French soldiers were also deployed. By Stanislas Poyet AFP W.Africa bloc says military intervention in Niger 'last resort'

2 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta still at post is a problem for NPP —Kwesi Pratt ‘Ken Ofori-Atta still at post is a problem for NPP’ — Kwesi Pratt

3 hours ago

Abandoning the Saglemi housing project for new affordable housing waste of public resources — Basintale jabs Akufo Addo Abandoning the Saglemi housing project for new affordable housing waste of publi...

3 hours ago

Police, military officers clash with angry pragyia drivers over restrictions at KMA Police, military officers clash with angry pragyia drivers over restrictions at ...

3 hours ago

Three die in gory accident, dozens injured at Nkenkensu Three die in gory accident, dozens injured at Nkenkensu

3 hours ago

Ukraine's southern region of Odesa has been targeted repeatedly by Russian since Moscow exited a deal allowing grain exports from the southern region. By Handout UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICEAFP Russia hits Ukraine grain export route near Romania

3 hours ago

Ghana records 2 decline in HIV new infections rates for 2022 Ghana records 2% decline in HIV new infections rates for 2022

3 hours ago

NR: Tamale High court frees Savelugu MP of unlawful possession of firearms charges N/R: Tamale High court frees Savelugu MP of unlawful possession of firearms char...

3 hours ago

Slave Trade: Akufo-Addo rallies reparation for Africa Slave Trade: Akufo-Addo rallies reparation for Africa 

Just in....
body-container-line