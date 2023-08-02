Narrow escape from death as mini bus trapped by boxes of sardines at Anloga Junction

A mini bus was trapped by boxes of sardines at Anloga Junction in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on Sunday evening.

This was after a Burkina Faso-bound cargo truck, which was fully loaded with boxes of sardines, suddenly fell on its side at about 5pm.

The truck, which was coming from the Accra direction, was reported to be negotiating a curve at Anloga Junction to join the Aboabo road when it fell and trapped the mini bus.

Even though the accident looked very dangerous and scary initially, no human casualties were recorded.

“On reaching Anloga Junction, Kumasi, and in the process of negotiating the curve towards Aboabo road around 5pm, the said vehicle fell together with the goods in the middle of the road.

“Nissan urvan mini bus no. GR 3327-21, driven by Bright Amaniampong, got trapped under the boxes of Famrite Sardines. The aforementioned vehicle together with some of the goods got damaged, however, no casualty was recorded,” a police report said.

It added that the main Anloga Junction to Kumasi Aboabo road was temporarily blocked before the damaged cars were towed.

The suspected truck driver was immediately detained by the police, whilst the accident truck was also impounded.

