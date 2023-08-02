ModernGhana logo
Three die in gory accident, dozens injured at Nkenkensu

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
Three passengers are feared dead with dozens in critical condition in a ghastly car crash at Nkenkensu in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

The gory accident according to eye witness occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

In his eyewitness account, Kofi Boakye, told Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo, that the accident happened after a Techiman-bound KIA Grandbird with registration number, AP-1986-22 collided with a Kumasi-bound trailer with registration number, BF-2315-F103.

He added that he could count dozens of what appeared to be lifeless bodies being conveyed to hospitals nearby by the ambulance service and other commercial vehicles.

He noted that the driver of the KIA bus had been trapped in the car which had overturned after the fatal accident.

He added that police personnel are currently at the scene dealing with the traffic situation and also clearing the mangled vehicles and the bodies from the road.

