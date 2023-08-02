Violent Incidents Increase By 74% In Second Quarter Of 2023 With Central Region In The Lead

02.08.2023 LISTEN

The Central Region recorded the most count of violent incidents with 30 cases representing 21% of total incidents.

This is the second time in a row that the Central region has led in the violent count on regional basis. In the 1st quarter of 2023, the Central Region led the chart with 23 incidents representing 29% of total violence.

Following Central Region in the 2nd quarter monitoring is Ashanti Region with 25 incidents, representing 18%. Greater Accra and Eastern Region recorded 15 incidents each representing 11% for each. Western North Region recorded 10 incidents representing 7%.

Northern 9 incidents representing 6% and Western region 7 incidents contributed 5%. Two regions i.e, Volta and Upper East Regions recorded 6 incidents each representing 4% for each. The Savannah and Upper West Regions also recorded 5 incidents each representing 3%. Bono and North East Regions also recorded 3 incidents each representing 2% for each. The Oti, Bono East and Ahafo Regions recorded 2 incidents and 1 incident respectively.

This background means that five (5) out of the 16 regions including Central, Ashanti, Greater Accra, Eastern and Western North Region recorded double digit violent incidents and together they contribute 68% of the total cases.

All the 16 regions recorded a violent incident.

The outcome of the monitoring shows that out of the 7 categories of violence being monitored only three (3) categories recorded cases in this specific 2nd quarter monitoring, i.e. Physical Violence 98 cases, representing 68% and gun related violence 37 representing 26% and sexual violence 8 cases representing 6%.

The remaining categories did not record any incident. A total of Seventy-seven (77) injuries and 86 deaths occurred during the period under review with more than 50% of injuries and death being men.

Between April-June 2023, FOSDA monitored and recorded a total of 143 violent incidents. Forty-six (46) of the incidents were recorded in April, 50 in May and 47 in June.

The data in this report emanates from FOSDA’s monitoring exercise of 10 major media outlets in Ghana, covering both online and newspaper sources.

