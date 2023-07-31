Moroccan Embassy in Ghana celebrates 24th Anniversary of King Mohammed VI ascension to the throne

The Ambassador of Morocco to Ghana Her Excellency Imane Ouaadil, 2nd From Left with Honorable K.T Hammond, 4th from left, Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry

The Moroccan Embassy in Ghana has celebrated the 24th Anniversary of King Mohammed VI since his ascension to the throne with a call on Africans to have faith in Africa to achieve development and prosperity for the continent.

Speaking at the special event, the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Ambassador Imane Ouaadil said the commemoration of the Throne Day is a celebration of the longstanding tradition of the act of allegiance and a unique tribute to the millennial attachment between the King and the people; representing the unity of the nation and the state as well as the belief of the people in a bright future in dignity, prosperity, peace and security.

The diplomat said that when His Majesty King Mohammed VI ascended the Throne in 1999, Morocco had a GDP of about $42 billion but he saw a bright future for the country. Ambassador Imane Ouaadil noted further that in 2022, that’s last year, Morocco’s GDP reached more than threefold to $132 billion; a figure that is poised to be bolstered as Morocco adopted a new development model aiming to double its GDP per capita in 15 years.

“His Majesty’s vision spurred most structural infrastructure investments in the country from the large highway network to the high-speed train, the huge renewable energy installations and world-class ports. Tanger Med port in particular which grew to become the largest in the Mediterranean and Africa, and a magnet for large-scale industrial investments including by automotive giants. Now the automotive industry is Morocco’s top industrial exporting sector as the country plans to replicate similar successes in the aerospace and pharmaceutical sectors”, she stated

Ambassador Imane Ouaadil indicated that The Kingdom of Morocco has also strengthened its position as a key player in food security in the world - particularly in Africa - through the development of the fertilizer industry, providing farmers with reasonably priced, high-quality products taking into account soil and crop needs in each region.

Regarding Morocco territorial integrity, the Ambassador stressed that the legitimacy of the cause has led to a series of decisions to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces the latest being that of the State of Israel.

Regarding bilateral relations, the Ambassador said that the diversity of the agreements signed during the visit of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to Ghana, a few days after the inauguration of President Nana Akufo-Addo, bears witness to the density of bilateral relations, particularly on the political and economic fronts.

“In His message of congratulations on Ghana’s National Day, last March, His Majesty the King renewed His determination to continue working together with His Excellency President Nana Akufo Addo to strengthen the fruitful cooperation and active solidarity between Morocco and Ghana for the benefit of both peoples and for the sake of unity, stability and progress in Africa. And the two countries are indeed increasingly collaborating on emerging issues, such as food security, infrastructure, education and training,” she stated

She added that “On food security, with a view to boosting South-South cooperation, Morocco’s phosphate giant, OCP Group, and Ghana’s government have completed in May this year the initial studies, for the construction of a $1.3 billion fertilizer complex in Takoradi. The project aims to help increase fertilizer availability in Ghana as well as reduce input costs for farmers.”

On the energy level, the Moroccan Ambassador said that Morocco and the Federal Republic of Nigeria are working on the completion of a gas pipeline between the two countries that passes through a group of countries including Ghana. This strategic project will contribute to Africa's development, improve living conditions for its people, further integrate the economies of the sub-region and the African continent, and give Africa a new economic, political and strategic dimension.

The Ambassador said that the Moroccan investments in Ghana have also grown considerably during the last decade, in the finance sector with the presence of Bank of Africa, in construction and real estate with CIMAF and its sister company Addoha and in retail with Tractafric and Kitea who joined in March 2023. "To pave the way for greater collaboration and exchange Ghana and Morocco have consolidated their legal framework of cooperation by ratifying in October 2022 the Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion,” she emphasized.

The event held at the Residence of Morocco in Accra was well attended with the presence of the Minister of Trade and Industry Kobina Tahiru Hammond, representing His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo, the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif and the deputy Minister of Information Fatimatu Abubakar. The Dean and members of the Diplomatic community, business representatives civil society, religious and traditional leaders and the Moroccan community in Ghana were also present at the successful event.