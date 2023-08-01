Teshie Mantse launches 2023 Homowo Festival, fostering unity and sustainable development

The 2023 Teshie Homowo Festival, a cherished cultural event of the chiefs and people of Teshie, was officially launched at the Teshie Traditional Council.

The festival, celebrated annually, aims to promote unity, peace, and the preservation of the Teshie people's culture and heritage while fostering growth and development.

Gbetsoolo Nii Ahitey Okanfra, the Paramount Chief of Teshie, presided over the launch of the Homowo festival, which carries the theme "Consensus-Building for Sustainable Development."

The festival, set to commence on August 1, features a series of exciting events such as the Veneration of Sea Deities, Ban on Deep-Sea Fishing, Return of Deep-Sea Fishing Crew, Teshie Villages Yam Festival on Sunday, August 6, Unity Walk with Parliamentary Aspirants on Monday, August 7, and a ban on drumming and noise-making.

Throughout the festival, family reunions and gatherings of friends reinforce the bonds of relationships and promote peaceful coexistence among all attendees.

The Teshie Homowo Festival has also become a notable tourist attraction, drawing people from various backgrounds to contribute to Ghana's thriving tourism industry.

During the media launch for Teshie 2023 Homowo, Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Okanfra, who serves as the President of Teshie Traditional Council, revealed that the Homowo festival is an important event in the life of all GaDangmes.

He noted that it also reminds the people of the difficult choices and personal sacrifices that confronted their ancestors during their long trek on empty stomachs to their present town.

Homowo he said, teaches the people of GaDangme a useful lesson of unity in diversity, to be their brother’s keepers and share the little they have amongst kin and kindred.

He added without internal peace there can be no development in any town and no society can develop when there is no internal unity and cohesion.

Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Okamfra urged the people to dismiss uninformed outbursts and treat them as worthless propaganda by a group of disgruntled elements with a hidden agenda to cause mischief.

He further urged the public to treat the 'Teshie has no chief mantra' as another worthless propaganda by people with doubtful chieftaincy titles and no locus as Teshie Kingmakers.

The Gazetted Teshie Mantse appealed to all Teshiemei to bury their differences and join him in the uphill task of restoring Teshie to its former pride of place in the GaDangme State and beyond.

He further appeals to all individuals, groups and corporate entities especially the telcos to come on board and support the Teshie Homowo Programmes in cash and kind.

He called on the Churches and the Muslim Community to religiously observe the total ban on drumming and noise-making as they have been doing over the years.

He commended the Asafo of Teshie Kpaashimo groups for their impressive music display.

He encouraged them to continue displaying the same level of enthusiasm and energy during the festival's activities.

In a message delivered on behalf of the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Hon. Benjamin Nii Ayiku, Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Seth Nii Atto Sowah expressed that the Teshie Homowo Festival holds a special place in the hearts of the Teshie people.

Beyond being a celebration of their rich culture, the festival serves as a platform for unity, solidarity, and progress.

Seth Nii Atto Sowah emphasized the importance of collaboration, understanding, and collective action, especially in the context of sustainable development.

He urged the people of Teshie to come together as a community and as global citizens to tackle the challenges ahead.

The theme "Consensus-Building for Sustainable Development" resonates deeply, calling for open dialogue, empathy, and the inclusion of diverse voices in decision-making processes.

By embracing unity and setting aside differences, the people of Teshie can overcome obstacles and find innovative solutions that lead to a sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.

The festival embodies a spirit of solidarity that the people of Teshie are encouraged to embrace. It is a time for them to work hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, towards a future that is both sustainable and inclusive.

As the 2023 Teshie Homowo Festival unfolds, the hope is that it will be a resounding success in promoting consensus-building for sustainable development and that the spirit of unity and cooperation displayed during the festivities will endure long after the celebrations have concluded.