Taabea Herbal Company headlines Notable Women of Substance Conference to empower women

Taabea Company Limited is committed to the development and empowerment of women, this is according to Mrs. Clara Agyemang, Vice President of Taabea Company Limited.

She stressed this while delivering a speech at the Notable Women of Substance Conference held on Saturday, 29th July, at the plush La Maison Lounge in Airport Residential Area.

The Conference hosted by Mission Africa Incorporated was organised in collaboration with Taabea Company Limited as the Headline Sponsor.

In her speech, Mrs. Clara Agyemang explained that her outfit believes that empowering women is crucial to the development of the nation.

“I firmly believe that empowering women is the key to creating equality. As a woman, I like to see a woman grow.

“We firmly believe that when women are empowered, homes, communities, and a nation will be empowered. This is why we are supporting this programme,” Mrs. Clara Agyemang said.

Mrs. Clara Agyemang

The Vice President of Taabea Company Limited further applauded Mission Africa Incorporated for organising the Conference to bring women together for empowerment.

“I want to express our deep appreciation to Mission Africa for Organising this programme and their commitment to impacting lives.

“I salute the strength and determination of women to create positive change in the world,” Mrs. Clara Agyemang added.

The Conference gathered women from Ghana, the US, and the UK to network and among other things share experiences on the road to achieving success in their various fields.

In attendance was the Founder and President of Manet Group, Dr. Theresa Oppong-Beeko, who was the Chief Special Guest of Honour for the colourful event of notable women of substance.

Dr. Teresa Oppong-Beeko's company is the second-largest Real Estate Firm in Ghana.

She is Ghana's First Female Millionaire, a multiple award winner, and currently the second richest woman in Ghana.

Mrs. Clara Agyemang [Left], Lady Pat [Middle], and Dr. Theresa Oppong-Beeko [Right]

Speaking to the media on the motive behind the Notable Women of Substance Conference, Dr. Akosua Sumney who is Co-Founder of Mission Africa Inc said her outfit wants women to be empowered, but not in a competition with men.

She said the target is for women to be empowered where they learn skills, build and develop themselves.

Maggie D, Mrs. Clara Agyeman, Vice President, TAABEA & Lady Pat

Adonko Company Limited's new brand of soft drinks Angel Cola, was the Official Drinks Sponsor.

Ghana's renowned Photo Studio, Photo Club, the Official Photographic Company set up a whole studio at the event venue. Other Sponsors included Special Ice and Konzoom.

This auspices event was meticulously put together by the Event Management Consultant par excellence, Lady Pat, who was responsible for inviting the Manet President, the Vice President of Taabea, the notable women of substance in attendance, as well as the rest of the Sponsors, and all the Media Partners.