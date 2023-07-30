Mintah Akando survives head-on collision at Nyinahin

30.07.2023 LISTEN

The Juaboso lawmaker, Kwabena Mintah Akando, survived a deadly accident at Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region, following a head-on collision between his Toyota Land Cruiser and a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus.

The incident took place within the Nyinahin area of the Atwima District, leaving several individuals injured.

The Toyota Land Cruiser, bearing registration number GN 441-14, was being driven by one Joseph Amo when it collided with the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus, which has the registration number AS 7363-18.

The Land Cruiser V8 was part of the convoy transporting Mr Minta Akandoh, and his bodyguard, G/Cpl. Joseph Ntimbe, who were traveling from Juaboso towards Kumasi at the time of the incident.

According to unconfirmed report, the Land Cruiser was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it crashed into the Sprinter bus, causing severe injuries to the passengers in both vehicles. All the injured passengers were quickly rushed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The driver of the Land Cruiser, Joseph Amo, and three other passengers, have been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for additional treatment due to the severity of their injuries.

Meanwhile, the MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, is responding to treatment at the Nyinahin Government Hospital.

Unfortunately, the bodyguard of the MP, G/Cpl. Ntimbe, also sustained injuries and has been referred to KATH for further treatment.

The collision resulted in severe damage to both vehicles and caused significant injuries to the occupants.

Emergency services were immediately alerted and rushed to the scene to provide assistance. Local authorities, including the police and medical personnel, swiftly arrived to manage the situation and ensure the injured individuals received prompt medical attention.

Preliminary reports indicate that several passengers from both vehicles sustained various injuries.

The injured individuals were quickly transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. The extent of their injuries and current medical conditions have not been disclosed at this time.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. As is standard practice in such cases, the driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser, Joseph Amo, will likely be subjected to a thorough examination to determine if any factors, such as mechanical failure or reckless driving, contributed to the collision.

The findings of the investigation will be crucial in establishing liability and potential charges.

The news of the accident involving Kwabena Minta Akandoh, a Member of Parliament, has sent shockwaves through the community.

Messages of support and well-wishes for a swift recovery have poured in from constituents and fellow politicians alike.

The Nyinahin District remains saddened by this tragic incident, and local authorities are urging all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent future accidents. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this unfortunate event, and we hope for a speedy recovery for the injured parties.

This accident has raised concerns about road safety in the Nyinahin District, and local authorities have been urged to take immediate measures to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.

Updates on the investigation and the condition of the injured individuals will be provided as more information becomes available.

-DGN online