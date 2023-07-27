ModernGhana logo
Attempted bullion van robbery: Three military officers, civilians charged

Three military officers and three civilians are facing trial for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to rob a bullion van owned by Golden Team Mining Resources Limited, a mining company in Kumasi.

The six accused individuals are facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery.

According to the charge sheet, the driver of the mining company is accused of conspiring with the five others to carry out the robbery of the bullion van that transports gold from the company's location in Hwidiem, Ahafo region, to Kumasi. However, the mining company became aware of the planned robbery and promptly alerted the Ashanti regional police intelligence department and the Ahafo regional police command.

As a result, the driver was arrested, and subsequent investigations led to the apprehension of the five other suspects believed to be part of the operation. The three military officers are currently in custody under military command in Kumasi, while the three civilians are being held by the police.

During their court appearance at the Atasemanso circuit in Kumasi, the plea of the accused was not taken, and the prosecution requested additional time to conduct further investigations. Consequently, the case has been adjourned to August 21, 2023.

While the court granted bail to the accused persons, they have not yet met the bail conditions, which require each of them to provide One hundred thousand Ghana cedis and three sureties with a landed property to be justified.

Following the court proceedings, the lawyer representing Golden Team Mining Resources Limited called on the leadership of various security services in the country to take decisive measures to prevent instances where officers are allegedly involved in criminal activities.

Source: Classfmonline.com

