Crackdown on illegal miners on Black Volta ongoing – Savannah Regional Minister

Savannah Regional Minister Saeed Muhazu Jibril has disclosed that there is an operation by the Military, the Regional Security Council and the Minerals Commission to eradicate illegal miners on the Black Volta.

According to him, this follows an updated report he received from the Six Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Savannah Regional Security Council and the Minerals Commission on Wednesday, July 26.

It will be recalled that on Friday, July 21, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, briefed the media on the operations to flush out the illegal miners on the Black Volta.

The sector minister also assured the citizenry of the government’s determination to crack down on illegal miners on the river as a result of the surge in illegal mining activities.

Reports say, areas such as Jama, Jugboi and Bamboi in the Savannah Region have all been cleared of illegal miners.

The Minister gave the assurance that the Ministerial Coordinating Committee on illegal mining is fully determined to halt illegal mining activities along the major rivers and waterbodies, which have been declared 'Red Zones' by the Government.

