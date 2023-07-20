2024 General Election: Bawumia will floor Mahama to end his political career – Yendi MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama is optimistic that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, he controls 700 of 800 voters in Yendi for the presidential primaries and will help the Vice President to beat all other aspirants in the flagbearer race.

“Can’t you see for yourself, the MPs are speaking and declaring, we have gone past the stage where you Bawumia have these kinds of MPs. Now, let’s come back to the scope. The Ashanti region has 47 MPs and 43 to 45 have openly declared with videos and evidence.

“So we are saying that Bawumia is a force to reckon with and we are on our way to victory. Let me give you the scenario for Yendi Constituency and I did the album in my constituency. We have 800 people in the album and I control 700 people in the album,” Mr. Farouk Aliu Mahama shared in an interview with Starr FM.

The Yendi MP strongly believes that in the 2024 General Election, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will beat John Dramani Mahama to end the political career of the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Greater Accra you saw it and I told you Northern region is nine out of nine for Dr. Bawumia. Do the numbers and you will see it, it is not by Bawumia’s might, it is not by his strength. It is that we need somebody who will lead us to victory. Who will floor John Mahama and end his political career,” Mr. Farouk Aliu Mahama argued.