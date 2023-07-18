ModernGhana logo
18.07.2023 Headlines

NPP flagbearer race: Alan’s time has passed; his best opportunity was in 2007 – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

18.07.2023 LISTEN

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has opined that he does not see how Alan Kyerematen will win the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In his view, the former Trade Minister’s time to become flagbearer of the NPP was back in 2007 but he didn’t do enough to beat sitting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an engagement on Metro TV on Tuesday, July 18, during the Good Morning Ghana Show, Felix Kwakye Ofosu said he believes Alan Kyerematen’s time has passed.

“Unfortunately, Alan Kyerematen does not appear to have pulled his weight. With the greatest of respect to him, the times have passed him by. Maybe his best showing was in 2007 and if perhaps he had put in more effort that was his best opportunity,” the former Deputy Information Minister under the Mahama government said.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu further indicated that besides Alan Kyerematen, none of the other aspirants can win the 2024 General Election.

He is of the view that while Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia looks likely to be elected NPP flagbearer, he will be beaten by Mahama in the general elections in 2024.

“I don’t see how Konadu Apraku and co will make any show. The most exciting candidate I must say in terms of rhetoric and posturing is Kwabena Agyapong,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu shared.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

