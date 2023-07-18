ModernGhana logo
Sekou has hand in his father Kwame Nkrumah's overthrow for describing him as dictator– Stephen Atubiga

Stephen Atubiga, leader of the National Liberation Congress, has accused Sekou Nkrumah, son of Ghana's first President Kwame Nkrumah, of having a hand in his father's overthrow.

In a Facebook post on July 18, Mr Atubiga criticized Sekou for always describing his father as a "dictator."

"Either I arrest Sekou for a DNA test to know if he is Nkrumah's son when I become president soon...All because Sekou refused to see his father as the best leader for Ghana and Africa. Sekou sees his father as a dictator,” his post reads in part.

Mr Atubiga noted, "Sekou thinks his father was facing and pushing the people. Sekou doesn't believe his father Nkrumah was running this country through the Constitution. I am forced to believe Sekou had a hand in the ousting of Nkrumah his father."

This comes after Sekou and his sister Samia had conflicting views on their father's leadership.

Sekou calls his father "dictatorial" for becoming "a lifetime President" and creating "a one-party state."

However, Samia disagrees, saying "President Nkrumah consults Parliament before making all the decisions."

Their debate has since been a topical issue on social media.

