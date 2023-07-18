Germany deepens relations with Ghana and GAF to tackle terrorism

Chief of Division Security Policy in the German Federal Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Jurgen Schrodl has paid a special visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Vice Admiral Seth Amoama at the General Headquarters in Burma Camp on Monday 17 July 2023.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss topics of bilateral cooperation in the field of security policy including the framework of Accra Initiative.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Vice Admiral Seth Amoama in his remarks stated that the German government has contributed immensely in sustaining peace and security in Africa. He commended German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG) for its contribution in GAF since 2001 and helping in building an ultra-modern Signal Training School for the GAF.

Brig Gen Schrodl mentioned that the German government is looking forward to deepen relations with Ghana and the GAF to battle terrorism with the help of Accra Initiative.

He assured the Military High Command of their support in contributing to peace and security in West Africa and its developmental projects from GAFTAG.