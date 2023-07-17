ModernGhana logo
Mahama visits Northern, Savannah regions

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) embarked on a working visit to the Northern and Savanna Regions over the weekend.

During his tour, he had the privilege of meeting with several chiefs and Muslim leaders, utilising the opportunity to discuss important matters and strengthen his relationships with them.

Among the chiefs he visited were Tolon Naa Major Abubakari Sulemana (Rtd.), Kaasuliyili Naa Yakubu Bukari, Lingbun Naa Sayibu, and Nyankpala Naa Ibrahim Mahama.

During these encounters, Mr. Mahama expressed his humility and appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to him by the chiefs and their communities.

Mr. Mahama acknowledged the importance of collaboration and working together to promote peace and prosperity in these communities.

He emphasised the significance of unity in achieving the collective vision of building the Ghana we all desire. Through these engagements, Mr. Mahama aimed to foster stronger bonds and partnerships with the chiefs and Muslim leaders, ensuring their voices and concerns are heard and addressed in the political discourse.

The working visit to the Northern and Savanna Regions provided an opportunity for Mr. Mahama to engage directly with the local leaders, gaining a deeper understanding of the challenges and aspirations of the communities.

