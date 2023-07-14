ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eii Bawumia; what do you mean by 'you will come with your own vision as president' – Kwesi Pratt

Headlines Eii Bawumia; what do you mean by 'you will come with your own vision as president' – Kwesi Pratt
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The managing editor of The Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has described as very interesting some campaign promises made by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Announcing his decision to contest the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in June, the Vice President said if he gets the opportunity to serve the Ghanaian people as President, he will come with his own vision different from that of President Akufo-Addo.

"I also have my own vision for Ghana. I believe that it is time to move Ghana to the next level by building on the foundations we have put in place so far.

"Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Since then, the Vice President has made several other promises during his campaign as he aims to convince delegates of the NPP to elect him as flagbearer.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV on Thursday, Kwesi Pratt assessed these promises made by the Vice President.

In his view, it appears the Vice President wants Ghanaians to spare him the blame for the economic mess of President Akufo-Addo's government.

“I’m listening to the campaign messages and they are extremely interesting. I heard Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia saying that as Vice President it is not his vision that is being implemented today. And that if he’s elected as flag bearer he will have the opportunity to put forward his own vision which is different from the vision which is being implemented today.

“Eii what does this mean? That this vision which is being implemented with him as Vice President is defective. That is the only way you can interpret that. That this vision is actually the Akuffo-Addo vision but it’s not his vision so if things are happening don’t blame me, blame Akufo-Addo. A vice president talking like that, incredible,” Kwesi Pratt bemoaned.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, pictured at a meeting with the World Bank delegation Bawumia discusses Ghana’s energy sector-related challenges with World Bank

2 hours ago

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, Ranking Member on Parliament's Education Committee UG hostel fees outrageous, national conversation on student accommodation needed...

2 hours ago

Eii Bawumia; what do you mean by 'you will come with your own vision as president' – Kwesi Pratt Eii Bawumia; what do you mean by 'you will come with your own vision as presiden...

2 hours ago

Two rival labour unions clash at UDS for powers Two rival labour unions clash at UDS for powers

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Failure to punish Speaker Bagbin will mean that the Constitution can be disrespected - Researcher Anti-gay bill: Failure to punish Speaker Bagbin will mean that the Constitution ...

2 hours ago

Cambridge Criminologist explains how leaked tape on IGP should be treated Cambridge Criminologist explains how leaked tape on IGP should be treated

2 hours ago

There is an attempt to delay Gyakye Quayson trial but... - Dep Attorney-General There is an attempt to delay Gyakye Quayson trial but... - Dep Attorney-General

2 hours ago

Minority boycotts Parliament the third time to support Gyakye Quayson in court Minority boycotts Parliament the third time to support Gyakye Quayson in court

2 hours ago

Gyakye Quayson Trial: Stop the shenanigans; youre not doing good service to your constituents —Atik Mohammed slams Minority Gyakye Quayson Trial: ‘Stop the shenanigans; you’re not doing good service to yo...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Bawumia will be president in 2033 after Alan has —Alans spokesperson Election 2024: ‘Bawumia will be president in 2033 after Alan has’ — Alan’s spoke...

Just in....
body-container-line