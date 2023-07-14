Eii Bawumia; what do you mean by 'you will come with your own vision as president' – Kwesi Pratt

The managing editor of The Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has described as very interesting some campaign promises made by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Announcing his decision to contest the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in June, the Vice President said if he gets the opportunity to serve the Ghanaian people as President, he will come with his own vision different from that of President Akufo-Addo.

"I also have my own vision for Ghana. I believe that it is time to move Ghana to the next level by building on the foundations we have put in place so far.

"Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Since then, the Vice President has made several other promises during his campaign as he aims to convince delegates of the NPP to elect him as flagbearer.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV on Thursday, Kwesi Pratt assessed these promises made by the Vice President.

In his view, it appears the Vice President wants Ghanaians to spare him the blame for the economic mess of President Akufo-Addo's government.

“I’m listening to the campaign messages and they are extremely interesting. I heard Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia saying that as Vice President it is not his vision that is being implemented today. And that if he’s elected as flag bearer he will have the opportunity to put forward his own vision which is different from the vision which is being implemented today.

“Eii what does this mean? That this vision which is being implemented with him as Vice President is defective. That is the only way you can interpret that. That this vision is actually the Akuffo-Addo vision but it’s not his vision so if things are happening don’t blame me, blame Akufo-Addo. A vice president talking like that, incredible,” Kwesi Pratt bemoaned.