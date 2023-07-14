ModernGhana logo
Gyakye-Quayson runs to Supreme Court; files motion to stop criminal trial

Headlines Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson

Re-elected Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye-Quayson wants the criminal trial against him to be stopped.

His lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata has confirmed that a motion has been filed at the Supreme Court to prohibit the High Court from proceeding with his criminal case.

This is just one of a number of fresh actions taken to put his trial on hold.

James Gyakye-Quayson has also requested for additional documents from state prosecutors to fully understand the case against him.

“We have filed an application for a stay of proceedings that has been set for Wednesday the 19th of July at the Court of Appeal.

“We have also filed in the Supreme Court, a motion invoking the supervisory jurisdiction for an order directed at this court to quash the decision made on the 16th of July and another to prohibit the court from proceeding with the case,” Lead Counsel for James Gyakye-Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata said on Friday, July 14.

For Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, this move is an attempt by the lawyers of James Gyakye-Quayson to delay his trial.

“We came to court this morning only to be told that the accused person and his counsel have filed an application at the Court of Appeal seeking a stay of proceedings and then an application at the Supreme Court seeking to quash and prohibit the judge from hearing the matter.

“There is an attempt to delay proceedings through the legal process, which we say is fine, it is within their right to use the legal procedure to fight their course but that doesn’t mean that when they file such applications the court must wait for them for those applications to move from the Appellate court or the Supreme Court, so we are concerned about that but we are ready,” Alfred Tuah-Yeboah told the media.

In the spirit of solidarity for the on-trial MP, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has reiterated that the group will continue to boycott Parliamentary sitting whenever the Assin North lawmaker has a date in court.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

