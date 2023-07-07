ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.07.2023 Social News

KNUST lecturer denies 'Bawumia unfit for president' comment

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah II Contributor
Political Science Lecturer at KNUST, Dr. Kwasi Amakye-BoatengPolitical Science Lecturer at KNUST, Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng
07.07.2023 LISTEN

Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng has denied comments attributed to him which sought to demean Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's presidential ambition.

According to him, some online reporters for reasons best known to them have a penchant for twisting his comments making him and the Vice President look bad in the eyes of Ghanaians.

"Some bloggers are after me. They always twist my comments and try to put words into my mouth. They also write to suit their agenda using my name and pictures. Some time ago, they published that 'I've said Dr. Bawumia is not fit to be the President of Ghana. A radio station later called me for more and when I denied it, they pulled down the said story from their website.

"I've never said Dr. Bawumia is unfit to become President. I don't know the Twi I spoke for them to infer I mean Dr. Bawumia is unfit for the presidency. I believe to say that in a local dialect is heavy for me," the political pundit spoke on Kumasi-based Angel FM.

"Such a knowledgeable person, Dr. Bawumia has also acquired practical experience as a Deputy Bank of Ghana Governor. I have been on the radio advocating for people with in-depth knowledge of economics to lead the country. How do I turn and say Dr. Bawumia is not qualified to become President," Dr. Amakye Boateng fumes.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bawumia calls for clean Campaign, commissions campaign office in Kumasi Bawumia calls for clean Campaign, commissions campaign office in Kumasi

2 hours ago

Alhaji Abubakari Musah The way Ghanaians treat goats, cows, sheep, dogs, fowls is cruel, we need laws t...

3 hours ago

You are a comical personality for insinuating Dormaahene is an NDC activist — Sammy Gyamfi jabs K.T Hammond You are a comical personality for insinuating Dormaahene is an NDC activist — Sa...

3 hours ago

Stop the selective justice and apply same speedy trial in Menzgold, Ahmed Suale, Major Mahama and J. B. Danquah cases - NDC blasts Dame Stop the selective justice and apply same speedy trial in Menzgold, Ahmed Suale,...

3 hours ago

Were equally concerned — Buffer Stock Company sympathizes with aggrieved food suppliers, promises action We’re equally concerned — Buffer Stock Company sympathizes with aggrieved food s...

3 hours ago

Judgment Debts: Your day of reckoning is coming; your feet will be held to the fire to accountable for your actions—Sammy Gyamfi tells Godfred Dame Judgment Debts: ‘Your day of reckoning is coming; your feet will be held to the ...

3 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga, leader and founder of the National Liberation Congress NLC Opposition parties must offer solutions, not just lazily say 'vote them out' — S...

3 hours ago

Genevieve Partington, Amnesty International's Country Director in Ghana Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill violates human rights — Amnesty International Ghana tells Parli...

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe 2024 polls: ‘Everyone else is broke, broken if 8 breaks’ – Franklin Cudjoe indir...

3 hours ago

We need a medical board to examine Akufo-Addo before he makes public speeches —Asiedu Nketia ‘We need a medical board to examine Akufo-Addo before he makes public speeches’ ...

More News...
body-container-line