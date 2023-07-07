KNUST lecturer denies 'Bawumia unfit for president' comment

Political Science Lecturer at KNUST, Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng

Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng has denied comments attributed to him which sought to demean Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's presidential ambition.

According to him, some online reporters for reasons best known to them have a penchant for twisting his comments making him and the Vice President look bad in the eyes of Ghanaians.

"Some bloggers are after me. They always twist my comments and try to put words into my mouth. They also write to suit their agenda using my name and pictures. Some time ago, they published that 'I've said Dr. Bawumia is not fit to be the President of Ghana. A radio station later called me for more and when I denied it, they pulled down the said story from their website.

"I've never said Dr. Bawumia is unfit to become President. I don't know the Twi I spoke for them to infer I mean Dr. Bawumia is unfit for the presidency. I believe to say that in a local dialect is heavy for me," the political pundit spoke on Kumasi-based Angel FM.

"Such a knowledgeable person, Dr. Bawumia has also acquired practical experience as a Deputy Bank of Ghana Governor. I have been on the radio advocating for people with in-depth knowledge of economics to lead the country. How do I turn and say Dr. Bawumia is not qualified to become President," Dr. Amakye Boateng fumes.