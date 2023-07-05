Gyakye Quayson’s criminal charges lack public interest, prosecution not justified – Prof Kwaku Asare tells AG

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare argues that the criminal case against Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson lacks public interest and does not justify prosecution by the Attorney General.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews' PM Express on July 4, Prof. Asare of the CDD-Ghana said the case against Gyakye Quayson should be dropped.

"Not all crimes are prosecuted. It must serve the public interest," he said.

"What public interest is served by prosecuting Gyakye Quayson?" Prof. Asare quizzed.

Prosecutors must determine if there is enough evidence to prove charges and if prosecution is in the public interest, according to Prof. Asare.

Attorney General Godfred Dame recently warned against public commentary on pending cases like Gyakye Quayson's, amid calls to drop charges against him.

Mr Dame said in a July 4 statement that prosecutors are fulfilling their mandate by charging accused persons based on evidence, regardless of status.

He warned that public commentary interferes with prosecutors and pressures courts.

Mr Dame urged Ghanaians to allow "justice to flow freely without undue comments and pressure on courts."