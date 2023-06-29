ModernGhana logo
44 farmers receive support from government in Tano South

By Barnie K. Agyeman || Contributor
Agriculture Some of the beneficiaries receiving their items
Some of the beneficiaries receiving their items

Tano South Municipality in the Ahafo Region cannot be exempted when analyzing the number of districts that have benefited from the government’s planting for food and job programmes.

In fact, not too long ago, the Tano South Directorate of Agriculture organized a training programme for farmers especially those found under the category of rearing for food and jobs. The outcome of the programme made the directorate realized that 44 farmers needed support.

It was against this background the government through the Tano South Directorate of Agriculture released battery cages and chickens to 44 farmers in the Municipality.

Presenting the items to the farmers, Mr. Paul Addai, the Municipal Director of Agriculture indicated that, Agricultural sector is dear to the heart of government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and was quick to say that, government had introduced many policies and programmes in the sector to encourage both citizenry and foreigners to invest at the sector.

According to him, the items would help the farmers to start and expand their businesses and urged them to use the items for the intended purposes.

Mr. Paul Addai, the Municipal Director of Agriculture educating the farmers

Mr. Augustine Peprah, the coordinating director who spoke on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive said the programme was organized devoid of politics and advised the farmers to take care of the items and also work hand in hand with the directorate. He however said, the Tano South Municipal Assembly would continue to implement the policies of government to ensure the said policies improve the life of the residents.

Mr. Augustine Peprah, the coordinating director who speaking at the programme

Some of the beneficiary farmers thanked government for the kind gesture and pledged to use the items for their intended purposes.

