International Labour Organization(ILO) Supports Africa Tourism Research Network (ATRN)

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in partnership with Africa Tourism Research Network (ATRN) has organised a 3-day training session for about 35 traditional caterers and kente weavers in the Volta Region in social media and digital marketing skills. The training was conducted by African Skills Hub with support from the ILO’s Global Programme on Skills and Lifelong Learning/SKILL UP Ghana Component.

Present at the workshop were, Madam Perfect Sitsofe Nutsuakor, Chairperson of the Ghana Traditional Caterers Association in Ho, Madam Abigail Naki Gabor, President of Ho Kente Weavers Association and Mr Frank Kwasi Adetor, National Project Coordinator - ILO’s Global Program on Skills and Lifelong Learning.

The Chairman for the occasion and Regional Director of GTA, Mr Alexander Nketiah underscored the need for the participants to acknowledge and accept the role digitisation and social media now play in their work and take advantage of the workshop to improve on their work while at the same time benefiting from the opportunities available on the social media platforms. He stressed “the time is now to fully understand and embrace digitisation, there is no other alternative than to accept it”. He assured the participants that his outfit is always ready to give them the needed support and pledged to partner ATRN and other entities who are ready to support the sector in building capacities.

Joining the training session virtually, Ms. Vanessa Lareto Phala, the ILO Country Director for Ghana, Nigeria , Liberia and Sierra Leon and the Laison for ECOWAS noted that as part of its core mandate, the ILO is poised to collaborate with the Government of Ghana and key stakeholder institutions to support, train and build capacities of constituents in various sectors of the economy in order to create decent and sustainable jobs especially for the youth and women.

On his part, Mr. Frank Kwasi Adetor, the National Project Coordinator of ILO’s Global Program on Skills and Lifelong Learning reiterated the pivotal role digital marketing and social media skills can play in promoting and sustaining businesses especially in this post COVID19 era. “I wish to admonished the two trade associations to take the full advantage of this training by imparting the knowledge and skills acquired to others who could not participate in this session. “ can only succeed in transcending the boarders of Ghana by conforming to and upholding international standards in in your business operations”, Mr. Adetor further advised the participants.

Briefing the trainees, Mr Emmanuel Frimpong, Founding President of Africa Tourism Research Network (ATRN) emphasized the critical role digitisation and credible data play in tourism and hospitality sectors. He said "over 80% of the players in this sector are informal yet they play a critical role in creating decent jobs for the youth and women, therefore it is important you are given the needed tools to take advantage of the benefits of social media marketing". He called on other development partners, government and organisations to partner with ATRN to train more informal sector workers in the tourism, hospitality and travel sectors in areas where they lack the needed skills. He also used the opportunity to thank ILO for their support to these sectors over the years.

The Global Program on Skills and Lifelong Learning/SKILL UP Ghana Project is an ILO initiative in Collaboration with the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training and funded by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation.

