ASA Savings and Loans plant trees at Bibiani Newton School

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Science & Environment
ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Thursday, June 15, embarked on a tree planting exercise at Bibiani Newton School in Bibiani in the Western North Region.

The exercise is part of an initiative by the Savings and Loans company to plant trees across the country this year.

Since May, ASA Savings and Loans Ltd have been to various regions to engage in tree-planting exercises in communities where it operates.

Speaking on the exercise in Bibiani, the Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, Emmanuel Yeboah said the tree planting is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

According to him, the company wants to help increase wildlife biodiversity and play a part in restoring environment while reducing the greenhouse effect by removing carbon dioxide from the air and releasing oxygen.

“The company used to do health screenings and borehole drilling but we are doing tree planting in addition to the other programs this year and subsequent ones purposely to improve their health and wellbeing. To also serve as shelter and food,” Emmanuel Yeboah said.

On his part, the Branch Manager of ASA Savings and Loans at the Bibiani Business Centre, Albert Mensah said all efforts will be made to ensure the tree planted grow very well.

To do this, he said watering cans have been provided to the schools where the trees were planted to water the seedlings.

He noted that fencing will also be done to prevent animals from destroying the trees.

Having supervised the tree planting, the head of the Forestry Commission in Bibiani, Mr. Eric Asare applauded the work done by ASA Savings and Loans and also encourage the students to protect the trees.

He added that when the last tree dies the last man also dies.

