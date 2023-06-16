ModernGhana logo
2023 Homowo: Ban on drumming and noisemaking lifted

The month-long ban on drumming and noisemaking in Ga States in Accra has officially been lifted.

This was after Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, beat the Odadao twins drums to signify the lifting of the ban at the Gbese Palace amid cheers and firing of musketry.

The event was well attended by traditional leaders of the Ga states, Accra Metropolitan Assembly Mayor Elizabeth Sackey, Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Wulomei as well as indigenes.

This year's ban on drumming and noisemaking commenced on May 15 as part of preparations for the celebration of the Homowo festival by the Ga people.

The ban affected any form of noise-making, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, roadside evangelism among others.

With the lifting of the ban, the Director of Communications at the Office of the Gbese Mantse, Theophilus Wilson Adzie, in a Citi News interview says all is set for the celebration of the Homowo festival.

“The Odadao signifies the beginning of the Homowo. In a few weeks from now, that will be on the 19th August, the principal jurisdiction of this land will celebrate the Homowo festival. The Homowo festival is an activity to hoot at hunger. The Gas have passed through war, have passed through certain journeys, and they did these activities to remember their forefathers and ancestors and ask blessings from the Almighty God,” he said.

