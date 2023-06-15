GHS62.9 million lost by banks, SDIs and PSPs in 2022 through fraud – BoG reveals

15.06.2023 LISTEN

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has released a report detailing various attempted and successful fraudulent activities recorded by Ghana’s Banking Institutions, Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs), and Payment Service Providers (PSPs).

Fraud cases recorded among the three institutions was 15,164.

In monetary terms, a colossal amount of GHS62.9 million was lost by banks, SDIs and PSPs in 2022 through fraud.

These are cases recorded between the period of January 1 to December 31 last year.

“Over this period the total number of fraud incidents recorded was 15,164. Out of this number, the PSP sector recorded 12,166 cases, representing 80% of the total fraud count, whiles the banks and SDIs reported 2,998 cases representing 20% of the total fraud count,” parts of the report by the Bank of Ghana said.

As part of steps to address fraud, the Bank of Ghana in its report said it will intensify sensitisation programmes in person and on television/radio shows to educate and sensitise the public to improve the public’s understanding of financial matters as well as their rights and responsibilities.

The Central Bank further noted that it will continue to engage Law Enforcement Agencies to deal with the prosecution of persons involved in fraud through the Committee for Cooperation between Law Enforcement Agencies and the Banking Committee (COCLAB).

Meanwhile, all Banks are directed to immediately communicate fraud cases in their institutions to the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Association of Banks to alert all others on the approaches deployed to avoid recurrence.

Among other things, Banks and SDIs that use mobile applications and Internet banking platforms are directed to enable a multi-factor authentication code for their applications to help protect customers.

On the other hand, PSPs have been directed to share fraud information amongst themselves to ensure fraudulent actors are blocked across all service providers’ platforms, to reduce the risk of fraud re-occurrence.