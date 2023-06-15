MFWA holds forum to combat hate speech, strengthen Ghana’s democratic values

A forum organized by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) in partnership with the National Peace Council, National Media Commission, and the Regional House of Chiefs, brought together key stakeholders to address the issue of hate speech and its impact on democracy in Ghana.

The event, dubbed, "Media, hate speech and democratic consolidation in Ghana," took place at the British Council in Accra on Wednesday, June 14.

During his welcome address, Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of MFWA, stated that the problem of hate speech in Ghana is being fueled by the media space growing on partisan lines.

He cited a previous report by MFWA, which recorded over 500 hate speech incidents on radio alone ahead of the 2020 general elections in Ghana.

“The problem of hate speech in Ghana is being fueled by the media space growing on partisan lines.

“Ahead of the 2020 general elections in Ghana, Media Foundation for West Africa(MFWA) recorded as many as over 500 hate speech incidents only on radio alone,” he said.

Hate speech, as defined by the Council of Europe, is "the advocacy, promotion or incitement of hatred, discrimination or violence against any individual or group on the basis of factors such as their ethnic origin, race, religion, citizenship, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity."

According to United Nations Resident Coordinator to Ghana, H.E Charles Abani, hate speech is a menace to democratic values, social stability, and peace.

In his keynote address, he emphasized the need to understand and manage AI for good in controlling hate speech.

Mr. Abani called on leaders to hold themselves to high standards and urged citizens to be mindful not to use freedom of expression as a shield to incite violence.

Chairperson of the forum, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, remarked, “In some instances, the media has doubled, incited and carried the hate speech widely on their platforms.”

According to him, freedom of expression does not give the right to any citizen to publish without any responsibility.

“It's imperative that Ghana, like other countries, call on social media platforms to work on hate speech and intemperate language in their space,” he added.

Also speaking at the event was Nene Sakite II, Konor of Manya Krobo, who doubles as the President of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, among other things, observed, “Some politicians do not talk about issues but they rather try to tear their opponents apart by using hate speech.”

On her part, Madam Fatima Abubakar, Deputy Minister for Information, also shared her thoughts on the need for the mass media to be used for the right course.

To her, in the 70s and 80s, there was only one media house in Ghana, GBC which made it easy to control the information flow.

However, the Deputy Minister said, “Today there are too many media houses” making it a responsibility of the general public to know how to use these platforms.

A panel discussion further deliberated on the theme and suggestions on whether or not the media space should be regulated as part of the zeal to ensure sanity.

Moderated by JoyNews’ Winston Amoah, the panel included, George Sarpong, Executive Secretary, National Media Commission (NMC), Cecil Sunkwa Mills, President, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association

Lawyer Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD- Ghana) and Dr. Festus Aubyn, Regional Coordinator, Research and Capacity Building at the West Africa Network for Peace Building.

The panelists highlighted the importance of media literacy and urged educational institutions to prioritize enlightening the public on the dangers of hate speech.

George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), urged everyone to prioritise the fight against hate speech and its menace to ensure the development of democracy, peace, security, and cohesion.

Notable actors, known to be behind the propagation of hate speech committed to promoting peace during the event.

Albert Dwumfour, Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, stated, "The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is committed to ensuring peace. We will do everything possible to ensure that hate speech is totally condemned."

Prosper Hoetu, Deputy Director of Research for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also made a commitment on behalf of his party to discourage the spread of hate speech and all forms of indecent expression by their communicators, saying, "we support this call."

The forum highlighted the need for a collective approach to curbing hate speech and its negative impact on democracy, emphasizing the role of media literacy, leadership, and cooperation among all stakeholders.