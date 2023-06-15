ModernGhana logo
Malian woman breaks Guinness World Record, delivers 9 babies at once

Halima Cissé, a young woman from Mali has broken the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered at a single birth to survive.

Cissé gave birth to nonuplets on May 4, 2021, through a caesarean section during her 30th week of pregnancy.

She was initially expected to deliver seven babies, but doctors in Morocco, where she was transferred for specialized care, discovered two additional babies during the delivery.

The premature babies consisted of five girls and four boys and were named Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia, Fatouma, Oumar, Elhadji, Bah, and Mohammed VI.

After staying in Morocco for care, Cissé and the nonuplets returned home to Mali.

“Each baby has their own personality. Some cry a lot, while others remain calm,” said Abdelkader Arby, Cissé’s husband, father of the nonuplets, adding, “Their differences are normal.”

The Malian government reportedly provided support for Cissé’s medical care during her pregnancy and transportation to Morocco.

Arby indicated that caring for nine babies is difficult but said they will receive divine help.

Cissé and Arby already had a 3-year-old daughter before the nonuplets’ birth which has captivated worldwide attention.

“We are in awe of Ms. Cissé’s achievement of carrying and delivering nine babies at once,” Guinness World Records said.

The GWR has officially recognized Cissé for delivering the most children at a single birth to survive.

Cissé’s nonuplets recently celebrated their second birthday on May 4, 2023, after breaking the world record of eight babies born to Nadya Suleman of California in 2009.

