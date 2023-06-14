Sankalp West Africa Summit calls for collaboration to drive entrepreneurship, poverty eradication

The inaugural Sankalp West Africa Summit was held from June 12-13 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) in Accra.

Per details shared on the organizer’s website, the summit convened over 300 entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders and policymakers to discuss strategies for catalyzing entrepreneur-led development in West Africa.

In her opening remarks, Arielle Molino, Associate Vice President of Intellecap and Head of Sankalp Africa, said “for over a decade Sankalp in East Africa has demonstrated the ability to drive action and influence outcomes, and now with our 1st Sankalp West Africa Summit 2023 we’re very excited to bring the Summit along with our partners.”

A panel discussion focused on promoting entrepreneurship in Africa.

Moderated by Ghanaian media personality Anita Erskine, panelists included Dr. Yakama Jones of Sierra Leone, Mr. Kwasi Korboe and Carol Annang of Invest in West Africa.

Mr. Korboe said, “There has to be a deeper engagement between public and private sector to be able to map up strategies to identify and solve issues affecting the African continent. Citizens must also engage in healthy activism to influence government policies to help them achieve their aim.”

According to Dr. Jones, “The notion of leave no one behind must be mainstream, especially in policy making and innovative designs. Engagement must be more intentional and must be clear on what the global aspirations are so we can work together to achieve them.”

On her part, Mrs. Annang suggested, “There is the need to bridge the gap between the formal and informal enterprises. We must come together as Africans to speak one voice of sustainable growth.”

The summit also featured the Sankalp West Africa Awards to recognize outstanding entrepreneurs. The Ecosystem Award went to PAD-UP CREATIONS of Nigeria.

Shaq Express of Ghana received the second runner-up award while Kitovu Technology of Nigeria was first runner-up.

The overall Sankalp Enterprise Award went to Green Afro-Palms (GAP) of Ghana, co-owned by Ing. Kwame Ababio.

Mr. Ababio, speaking on his motivational factor said, “I was influenced by the zeal of making West Africa reclaim its first spot in palm oil production. My intention is to empower society.”

Speakers at the event urged governments to support African businesses and youth to work to address poverty.

The Sankalp West Africa Summit highlighted the need for stakeholders to collaborate to enable entrepreneur-led development and achieve prosperity in West Africa.