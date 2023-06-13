ModernGhana logo
UNDP congratulates Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo as new Chief Justice

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana extends its warmest congratulations to Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo on her swearing-in as the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

On behalf of UNDP, I congratulate Her Ladyship Justice Torkornoo on this great feat. At UNDP, we believe that her appointment is not only a testament to her personal achievements but also a reflection of Ghana’s commitment to advancing gender equality, rule of law, and good governance”, noted Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana.

Prior to her nomination, vetting and approval by Parliament, and swearing in as the Chief Justice of Ghana, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo was a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana and the Supervising Judge of the Commercial Courts in Ghana. She is the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana after Her Ladyship Georgina Theodora Wood (2007-2017) and Her Ladyship Sophia A. B. Akuffo (2017- 2020).

The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 on gender equality calls for women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic, and public life.

As the UN lead development agency, UNDP currently works in two interrelated programme areas in Ghana, contributing to the UN system’s cooperation framework to support Ghana’s efforts to advance sustainable development. These programmes are seeking to promote sustainable, resilient, and inclusive growth and structural transformation, as well as accountable, inclusive, and responsive governance and social cohesion.

Regarding its governance programme, UNDP supports constitutional, electoral, and legal reforms that promote inclusive and transparent governance processes. It is in relation to this that the UNDP Regional Director for Africa, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, during her last country visit to Ghana, engaged her Ladyship Justice Torkornoo along with other high-level women leaders to exchange ideas on advancing women’s leadership in public and private spaces in Ghana.

I believe that the appointment of Her Ladyship Justice Torkornoo to the fourth highest position in Ghana will serve as an inspiration to many aspiring young women jurists and all women aspiring for leadership positions”, added Ms. Lusigi.

Her Ladyship Justice Torkornoo has previously held several leadership positions in the judiciary. These include serving as Vice-chair of the E-Justice Steering/Oversight Committee, Vice-chair of the Internship and Clerkship Programme for the Judiciary, and as a Supervising Judge of the Commercial Division of the High Court. She has also made significant contributions to legal knowledge and her writing includes several articles on the tension between interest rates and debt sustainability, other commercial law subjects, judicial ethics and leadership, among others. She is the fifteenth Chief Justice of Ghana.

Source: UNDP Ghana

UNDP Ghana- Meeting With Women LeadersUNDP Ghana- Meeting With Women Leaders

