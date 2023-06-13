CONIWAS commends government’s commitment to make universal access to WASH for all a reality

Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) and its strategic partners commend Government of Ghana’s commitment to a presidential compact to make universal access to WASH for all Ghanaians a reality.

The compact seeks to enhance political prioritisation and commitment; link policies to plans, programmes and projects; improve investments to meet priority challenges; strengthen ownership and leadership; and achieve good governance and accountability.

The compact was one of five announced by African Heads of State at the UN Water Conference in New York on 22 March 2023 and further discussed at the All Systems Connect International Symposium in The Hague in May 2023. The compacts will accelerate access to water and sanitation services, including increasing budget allocations, reducing open defecation, and delivering climate resilient services.

The commendation was made at the CSOs policy dialogue with Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources following the Minister’s appearance at the two international conferences in March and May 2023, along with other ministerial delegations from Africa and beyond.

The Hon. Minister said: “We had the opportunity to announce and discuss the Ghana Presidential Compact for WASH in New York and in The Hague. The compact will be anchored at the Presidential Level to bolster government’s leadership and commitment. It will include pushing through two pieces of legislation which will establish a National Sanitation Fund and convert the Community Water and Sanitation Agency from a facilitator to a rural water utility to bring in the needed efficiency; along with other actions including enhancing private sector participation in water supply services and establishing a fund for households to install their own toilets. A team is working on the compact and the CSOs will be represented. The reviewed water policy is also ready, but we are connecting with other related ministries for inputs to enable us bring finality to the document.”

The Executive Secretary of CONIWAS, Basilia Nanbigne said: “We commend Hon. Minister and the government for committing to the Presidential Compact to make universal access to WASH for all Ghanaians a reality. We are glad that the national sanitation authority and the rural sub-sector reforms are some of the issues to be highlighted. These are significant steps and we are happy to work with your team in developing the compact. We also applaud the Ministry for the leadership in reviewing the water policy, and developing the sustainable WASH development Framework: Ghana WASH Sector Development Programme. We wish to call for the launch and roll-out of the water policy and the start of the process of reviewing the Environmental Sanitation Policy.”

The CSOs Policy Dialogue with the Hon. Minister was to formally welcome her back from the international WASH conferences, to discuss the commitments and intentions expressed at the events and to find out the expected role of CSOs and other strategic partners in supporting the laudable plan.

The policy dialogue was co-convened by CONIWAS, IRC Ghana and partners.