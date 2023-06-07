“Sisters till death”: The Conjoined twins who refused separation amidst acute cancer threat

The story of conjoined twins Margaret and Mary Gibb is one of unconditional love, loyalty and sacrifice.

Born joined at the chest and abdomen in 1912, the sisters lived an otherwise normal life, working jobs and dating.

But in 1966, Margaret was diagnosed with aggressive bladder cancer that eventually spread to her lungs, Historic Vids reported on June 6, in a tweet.

Despite the desperate situation, the history account says the sisters refused separation surgery, fully aware that Margaret's death would likely mean Mary's death soon after due to their shared circulatory system.

In Mary's own words as reported, "Her life was ebbing away...We agreed that whatever fate held in store for her, would have to embrace me also."

On August 29, 1967, Margaret succumbed to cancer at the age of 55.

Two minutes later, Mary is said to have also passed away in her sleep.

The story of Margaret and Mary Gibb's final act of unity in the face of hardship has touched the hearts of many.

While modern medicine could likely have extended Mary's life through separation, the twins chose to remain together till the very end.