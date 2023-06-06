Plastic waste key in Ghana's environmental pollution – Survey

Plastic bags and other plastic waste are a major contributor to Ghana's environmental pollution, according to a new nationwide survey that highlighted citizens' concerns over deteriorating environment conditions.

An independent research firm, Afrobarometer in a survey found that a massive 81% of Ghanaians agree that "plastic bags are a major source of pollution in this country."

When asked about the most important environmental issues in their communities, 31% of respondents cited "trash disposal, including plastics."

This was the top concern, ahead of sanitation (26%) and water pollution (16%).

The widespread plastic pollution underscores government's failure to adequately tackle the issue, citizens say.

Some 66% of Ghanaians rated government's efforts at "reducing pollution and protecting the environment" as "fairly bad" or "very bad."

However, citizens also recognize their own role in curbing pollution.

The survey found that 57% of Ghanaians believe ordinary people have the primary responsibility for "reducing pollution and keeping communities clean."

The findings point to a need for both government action and citizen participation to significantly reduce Ghana's plastic waste, which will require reforms such as bans on single-use plastics, improved waste management and intensified awareness campaigns.

