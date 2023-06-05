Ignore false hookup, HIV infections publication – Ho Technical University

The Management of the Ho Technical University has rubbished to a publication making rounds on social media alleging high HIV infections in the university.

The publication had alleged that an informal form of sex work, nicknamed hookup, had led to the outbreak of HIV at the university.

In reaction, the university said there is nothing of that sort in the school.

Setting the record straight in a statement signed by its Registrar, C.K Amehoe, issued on Monday, 5 June 2023, the university said: “The University Health Service as well as the Municipal and Regional Health Directorates of the Ghana Health Service have no such information on HTU as published.”

It, therefore, urged the public to “disregard the publication as it is entirely baseless and false.”

It further advised the General Public to “desist from sharing the false publication as it has the potential of damaging the hard won image and reputation of the institution.”

“Management of the institution shall institute legal action against any person (s) sharing the said false publication,” the university indicated.

It assured, “all its stakeholders and the general public that the Ho Technical University remains safe and one of the preferred technical universities worldwide.”