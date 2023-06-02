ModernGhana logo
Ama Ata Aidoo death a great loss — Akufo-Addo sends condolences

02.06.2023 LISTEN

President of the republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness over the demise of Ghanaian playwright and novelist, Author Ama Ata Aidoo.

He described the death of the former education minister as a "great loss."

In expressing his condolences on Twitter, President Nana Akufo-Addo stated, “ I heard of the news of the death of Ama Ata Aidoo with sadness and sorrow. I extend deepest sympathies and condolences to her children and family on their great loss.”

The legendary writer passed away in the early hours of May 31, 2023 at 81.

The Ghanaian writer and academic Ama Ata Aidoo, whose work focused on the modern African woman, published award-winning novels, plays, short stories, children’s books, and poetry, and influenced generations of African women writers.

The author’s work included the play The Dilemma of a Ghost, in which a Ghanaian student returning home brings his African American wife into the traditional culture and the extended family that he now finds restrictive.

Her first novel was the semi-autobiographical Our Sister Killjoy, published in 1977 and about a Ghanaian girl travelling through Europe. In 1992 Ata Aidoo won the Commonwealth Writers’ prize for best African book for her novel Changes: A Love Story, about a career-oriented woman as she divorces her first husband and navigates a new relationship.

Below is the tweet from President Nana Akufo-Addo:

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

