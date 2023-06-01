“We knew Akufo-Addo goofed; it’s a great precedent they have set”—Professor Gyampo hails Supreme Court ruling on Domelevo

01.06.2023 LISTEN

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana has applauded the Supreme Court’s ruling which described Akufo-Addo's decision directing former Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo to proceed on forced leave as unconstitutional.

Prof Gyampo who once criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's action described the latest Supreme Court ruling as a win for the democracy of Ghana.

Speaking in an Eyewitness News on Citi FM hosted by Umaru Sanda Amadu, he said “I think it’s a victory for democracy and victory for good governance, it’s good for all of us as a people. My little worry is that, I’m not a lawyer but all that I can say is that it was a straightforward matter, we all knew. Even without reading the law, we knew that the President had no business acting the way he acted by ousting the former Auditor General. We drew his attention that what he did was illegal, it also shows that he didn’t have much respect for good governance, he ignored all of us and perpetuated this kind of thing.”

According to him, it baffles him the Supreme Court took so long to issue the ruling.

“It shouldn’t have taken the Supreme Court all this while to handle such a simple matter, that even we non-lawyers knew that it was wrong. We knew the President goofed. It’s a great precedent they have set.

“Now you are saying what the President did was illegal but the man [Domelevo] cannot go back to act as Auditor General. So it’s deliberate that you allow bad governance to fester all these while…we should be thinking about some of these things. Justice delayed will allow bad governance to fester, sometimes some of these things should be handled expeditiously to ensure that bad things are not perpetuated in body politicking”, Professor Gyampo stated.

He believes Mr. Domelevo must be compensated for the wrong treatment.

“By all means, there should be some compensation, otherwise I wouldn’t know the relevance of the ruling,” Professor Gyampo suggested.