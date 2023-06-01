Domelevo’s removal: Supreme Court’s delayed verdict is of no use now – Manasseh Azure

Popular journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has expressed disappointment in what he described as a delayed verdict of the Supreme Court on the case involving former Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo.

The court recently ruled that President Nana Akufo-Addo's directive to Domelevo to take a 169-day accumulated leave in 2020 that saw him ousted was unconstitutional.

The Fourth Estate’s editor has criticized the length of time it took the apex court to deliver its judgment on the matter.

In a social media post on Wednesday, May 31, Mr Awuni stated that the Supreme Court could have ruled on the case in two weeks for him to remain in office, as it did with some suits against the Electoral Commission close to an election.

He backed his point with the popular adage, "justice delayed is justice denied."

“The Supreme Court could have decided the Domelevo case in two weeks and kept him in office. That’s how they handled some of the suits against the EC when the suits were close to the election. This judgment is of no use now. JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED!” he wrote.